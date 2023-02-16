Krishna University student dies, two injured in road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A student from Krishna University died and two other students received major injuries in a road accident that took place near Rudravaram village on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Ganesh and the accident took place when they were on the way to Machilipatnam town. According to police, the deceased, Ganesh succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Vijayawada GGH on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the condition of other students, Supraja and Deepika was said to be critical. Police said that the incident happened when a speeding truck hit them on Rudravaram village road. “Ganesh received severe injuries on his head and succumbed to his injuries,” said the police. A case has been registered.

