‘Students who are physically fit, will be mentally strong': Dr G Vani Mohan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Students can achieve anything with continuous hard work and studies. They should not delay in learning anything new in life,” said Dr G Vani Mohan (IAS), Principal Secretary, Department of Youth Services and Sports at the inauguration of the national level Vignan Mahotsav on Wednesday at Vignan’s University.

Dr G Vani Mohan, who is also the Principal Secretary of Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture, said that students should not be limited to studies but should actively participate in yoga, music, games, cultural activities, and social service activities.

Dr Lavu Rathaiah, chairman emphasised on the pros of fitness. “It has been revealed that credits are being given for fitness at the university to keep students fit. For the last 20 years of the University of Vignan, we have been doing the Vignan Mahotsav perpetually,” he said, adding, if students are physically fit, they will be mentally strong.

V-C Prof P Nagabhushan said that the youth should bring out their strengths and skills through such events. The Mahotsav is intended to foster creativity, as youth have inherent creative abilities, he said. The inaugural sporting feat includes national competitions for students. Special track and field events were organized for para-athletics students.

