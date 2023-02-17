Woman attacked, poisoned and house burgled in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A miscreant barged into a house and attempted burglary by feeding an unidentified substance to a woman in Gudur town of Krishna district on Wednesday night. The woman, identified as Meda Kumari, was admitted to a nearby government hospital.

According to Gudur police, the incident happened around 11 pm on Wednesday night when Kumari was alone in the house. The miscreant attacked her and fed an unknown substance to her to cause intoxication and robbed the valuables from the house. Upon hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and the accused fled from the spot.

“The accused introduced himself as an employee of the electricity department and entered the house on the pretext of verifying the current metre reading. When he made sure that woman was alone in the house, he attacked her and fed an unknown substance. When she screamed for help, he left the scene. We have registered a case and investigation is on,” said the police.

