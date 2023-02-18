Innovation hits new high at district-level science fair in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said that the science exhibition will help for the development of the students with scientific vision.He inaugurated the district-level government schools Education and Science Fair -2023 here on Friday at Koneru Basavapunnaiah Chowdry Boys High school at Patamata. He enthusiastically observed the experiments displayed at the exhibition and asked the students about their projects.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that to enhance the interest of the students in science and technology and to help them becoming scientists in the future, such science fairs should be conducted in government schools and students are being encouraged to participated in large number.“By participating in such programmes, they will not only improve their scientific temper, but also be aware of what problems they could face in different fields of science and technology,” he said.

The collector said that there were several scientists, who pioneered the fronts that were unexplored and their research has yielded in technologies that have made life easier. “You too should cultivate an interest in science and technology and become scientists,” he advised and opined that sciences fairs are one medium to help enhance creative and scientific thinking of the students.

District Educational Officer CV Renuka said that the best projects on eco-friendly material, health cleanliness, software and apps, environment & climate changes and mathematical modelling categories will be given chance to participate in the state-level science fair competitions.

She informed that they conducted Mandal-level science fairs for 170 government schools across the district and selected a total of 85 projects with five projects from each Mandal to district-level competitions. She also said that the top 10 projects at the district level will be sent to compete at the State level which will be organised on February 27 and 28.State planning board Vice-chairman, MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan (Vishnu), VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said that the science exhibition will help for the development of the students with scientific vision.He inaugurated the district-level government schools Education and Science Fair -2023 here on Friday at Koneru Basavapunnaiah Chowdry Boys High school at Patamata. He enthusiastically observed the experiments displayed at the exhibition and asked the students about their projects. Speaking on the occasion, he said that to enhance the interest of the students in science and technology and to help them becoming scientists in the future, such science fairs should be conducted in government schools and students are being encouraged to participated in large number.“By participating in such programmes, they will not only improve their scientific temper, but also be aware of what problems they could face in different fields of science and technology,” he said. The collector said that there were several scientists, who pioneered the fronts that were unexplored and their research has yielded in technologies that have made life easier. “You too should cultivate an interest in science and technology and become scientists,” he advised and opined that sciences fairs are one medium to help enhance creative and scientific thinking of the students. District Educational Officer CV Renuka said that the best projects on eco-friendly material, health cleanliness, software and apps, environment & climate changes and mathematical modelling categories will be given chance to participate in the state-level science fair competitions. She informed that they conducted Mandal-level science fairs for 170 government schools across the district and selected a total of 85 projects with five projects from each Mandal to district-level competitions. She also said that the top 10 projects at the district level will be sent to compete at the State level which will be organised on February 27 and 28.State planning board Vice-chairman, MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan (Vishnu), VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga and others were present.