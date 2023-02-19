Four youths drown in two separate incidents in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 20-year-old youngster drowned in the Krishna river in Thotlavalluru village while taking a holy bath on the occasion of Shiva Rathri on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bavisetti Varun Kumar, hailing from Vuyyur town, reportedly came to Thotlavalluru village to take a holy dip in the Krishna river along with his family members and friends. While they were taking bath in the Thotlavalluru ghat, Varun Kumar ventured in another place, which was restricted and drowned.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to GGH for postmortem. In another incident, three youngsters drowned in the Godavari river at Pattisam on Saturday.

The deceased persons belonged to Dosakayalapalli village of East Godavari. They came to the pilgrim to take a holy bath and drowned. The victims were identified as Oleti Aravind (20), SK Lakxman (19) and Peddireddy Ramprasad (18). Bodies were sent for postmortem.

