Vignan Mahotsav draws to an end on grand note in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan Mahotsav being held at Vignan university for the past three days ended on a grand note on Friday with winners of different contests returning with the prizes they won.

ISPA Director, IAAF Level-1 Coach, International Athlete Dr R Natarajan (IRS) stated that Vignan students should grow up to win gold for the country in the 2028 or 2032 Olympics.

According to Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Vignan Mahotsav has produced many directors, movie heroes, and anchors in the film industry. V-C Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu stated that every student should have a specific goal in life and strive relentlessly to attain it.

