Home Cities Vijayawada

Vignan Mahotsav draws to an end on grand note in Vijaywada

According to Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Vignan Mahotsav has produced many directors, movie heroes, and anchors in the film industry.

Published: 19th February 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan Mahotsav being held at Vignan university for the past three days ended on a grand note on Friday with winners of different contests returning with the prizes they won.

ISPA Director, IAAF Level-1 Coach, International Athlete Dr R Natarajan (IRS) stated that Vignan students should grow up to win gold for the country in the 2028 or 2032 Olympics.

According to Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Vignan Mahotsav has produced many directors, movie heroes, and anchors in the film industry. V-C Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu stated that every student should have a specific goal in life and strive relentlessly to attain it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vignan Mahotsav Dr R Natarajan Dr Lavu Rathaiah
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp