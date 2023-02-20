Home Cities Vijayawada

Mild tremors felt in several mandals of NTR district

However, the residents and surrounding villagers breathed a sigh of relief as there were no injuries and loss of life and property has been reported from the tremor on February 19.

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tremors were felt in Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Chandarlapadu and Veerulapadu mandals of NTR district and other parts of adjacent Suryapet district of Telangana close to the vicinity of Pulichintala project on Sunday morning.

However, the residents and surrounding villagers breathed a sigh of relief as there were no injuries and loss of life and property has been reported. According to officials, the tremors occurred around 7:13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3 to 4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their houses onto the streets.

Panic was triggered by the recent predictions from scientists about the increased likelihood of earthquakes in India following devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. “I have noticed a small trembling sound while I am working in my home. Vessels and household items fell down from the shelves while we were in shock by noticing such an incident,” said a resident of Nandigama town Anjamma.

Similarly, tremors were felt for about 10 seconds in several villages of Chintalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals (blocks) of Suryapet district of Telangana at around 7.25 am. Meanwhile, the scientists at National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have asked people not to panic as it was not a major earthquake.

