Special events to mark International Mother Language Day in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The executive committee of Telugu Bhasodhyama Samakya has been planning to conduct special programmes on February 21 at PB Siddhartha College in the city, to mark the International Mother Language Day as well as Samakya’s 20th anniversary.

Secretary of Telugu Bashodyama Samakya Dr Vennipetty Singarao said, “A special programme for students will be held from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm to mark the occasion of UNESCO declaring 2022-32 as the International Decade of Languages. Later from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the book ‘Ammanundi Sampadakiyala Samaharam’ and a new website will be released by the guests at the event.”

He also informed that National President of Telugu Bhasodyama Samakya Prof Garapati Umamaheswara Rao, Prof of Linguistics in Punjab University, Acharya Jogasinh, former V-C of Hyderabad University Prof Bellamkonda Rajasekhar, World Telugu Writers Association Honorary President Mandali Buddha Prasad, Former MLC Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam, Telugu Bhasodhyama Samakya Honorary president Dr Samala Ramesh Babu and others will be addressing the meeting.

VIJAYAWADA: The executive committee of Telugu Bhasodhyama Samakya has been planning to conduct special programmes on February 21 at PB Siddhartha College in the city, to mark the International Mother Language Day as well as Samakya’s 20th anniversary. Secretary of Telugu Bashodyama Samakya Dr Vennipetty Singarao said, “A special programme for students will be held from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm to mark the occasion of UNESCO declaring 2022-32 as the International Decade of Languages. Later from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the book ‘Ammanundi Sampadakiyala Samaharam’ and a new website will be released by the guests at the event.” He also informed that National President of Telugu Bhasodyama Samakya Prof Garapati Umamaheswara Rao, Prof of Linguistics in Punjab University, Acharya Jogasinh, former V-C of Hyderabad University Prof Bellamkonda Rajasekhar, World Telugu Writers Association Honorary President Mandali Buddha Prasad, Former MLC Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam, Telugu Bhasodhyama Samakya Honorary president Dr Samala Ramesh Babu and others will be addressing the meeting.