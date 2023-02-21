Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada railway division surpasses freight loading target

Coal, a major contributor commodity wise, accounted for nearly 52% of freight transported from the division to various other destinations.

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In yet another unprecedented feat, the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railways surpassed the annual originating freight target of 30.1 MT on February 19, forty days ahead of the financial year 2022-23 closure.

Recently, the division has accomplished the annual freight earnings target of Rs 3,257 crore. This feat came as another feather in its cap. During the 2022-23 financial year, the Vijayawada division achieved incremental loading of 59.1% compared to the previous year. The absolute incremental loading in the Vijayawada division, which is 11.20 MT, is second to 12.44 MT of the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway. The incremental loading of the Vijayawada division is over one-eighth of the total incremental loading of Indian Railways.

Vijayawada division recorded gross earnings of Rs 4,407.01 crore up to January and the freight earnings stood at Rs 3,309.74 crore. With everything in line and bright loading projections, the Vijayawada division would once again breach Rs 5,000 crore mark in the overall gross revenue this financial year. The best and highest-ever earnings of the Vijayawada division was Rs 5,136 crore recorded in 2018-19.

Coal, a major contributor commodity-wise, accounted for nearly 52% of freight transported from the division to various other destinations. Around 15.12 MT of coal was transported and nearly 6 MT of fertilizers, the second highest commodity loaded in the current financial year.

Krishnapatnam port and Kakinada port sidings played a key role in their respective contributions to the divisional earnings. Vavilapalli Rambabu, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division lauded the efforts and hard work of commercial staff in achieving this rare feat.

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division congratulated  Vavilapalli Rambabu and his team for the record-breaking freight loading during the year. DRM stated that Indian Railways was offering various freight incentive schemes for the customers at a rationalised rates to increase the loading share of traditional commodities and also to recapture the lost goods traffic.

