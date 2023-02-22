11 SCR-Vijayawada division staffs feted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Merit certificates were awarded to 11 staff members of Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway for promoting digital transactions through UTS App and ATVMs. The average ticket share of ATVMs and UTS App increased by 10 per cent during the current year.Senior divisional commercial manager Vavilapalli Rambabu and assistant commercial manager (North) V Ravi Varma presented the awards to the staff at their respective stations. Chief commercial supervisor (Bhimavaram town) K Srinivas, booking supervisor (Annavaram) P Lakshmi, chief booking supervisor (Gudur) A Venkateswarulu, parcel supervisor (Chirala) A Srinvasula Reddy, booking supervisor (Nidadavole) E Prasad, travelling ticket inspector (Kavali) B Anil, booking supervisor (Nellore) K S Gopinath, commercial-cum-ticketing clerk (Anakapalle) D Bhaskara Rao, commercial-cum-ticketing clerk (Bhimavaram town) K Prabhakar, chief booking supervisor (Kavali) Sk Samdani Basha, booking supervisor (Annavaram) P Rama Lakshmi were given the certificates. Rambabu said all efforts are being made to promote UTS App and ATVM digital cashless transactions. “Full potential is yet to be reached. Average ticket share through UTS & ATVMs hiked by 17% in FY 2022-23.”