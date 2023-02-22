Home Cities Vijayawada

NDMA to hold mock drills at chemical factories in AP

Besides Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, all industries within one km of its radius in Visakhapatnam city will also take part in the exercise.

Published: 22nd February 2023 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

National Disaster Management Authority, NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management, along with the department of factories, will conduct  emergency mock drills at chemical industries in 17 districts — on-site in six districts and off-site in 11.

Following a table-top exercise conducted as part of the exercise in Visakhapatnam, NDMA member Lt General Sayed Hussain, Brigadier BS Thakker, APSDMA managing director Dr BR Ambedkar, director of factories DSC Verma and other officials elaborated on the mock drills.

In Visakhapatnam, the exercise will be held off-site at HPCL from 9 am to 4 pm. All revenue, transport, SDRF and NDRF officials, along with police officers, will participate in the mock drills. Dr BR Ambedkar explained that the objective of the mock drill is to gauge the preparedness of employees in handling emergency crisis in chemical factories.

A demonstration of how officials should respond during accidents will be conducted.Focus is on minimising loss of life and property and at the same time study the lapses so as to correct them, he said. Officials concerned were explained about rescue, evacuation plan, relief, law and order, medical camps and drinking water.

Besides Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, all industries within one km of its radius in Visakhapatnam city will also take part in the exercise.The traffic in the city has been diverted in the route for the duration of the mock drill hold the event hassle-free.

