Janakiram Reddy elected new APHCAA president

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: K Janakiram Reddy has been once again elected president of the AP High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA). Out of the total votes polled, Janakiram secured 703 votes against his rival Venugopal Rao, who got 683 votes.

Speaking after his victory in the elections, Janakiram Reddy said his agenda is to ensure that the Bar is strong with adequate representation, mutual consultation and progression.

“I strongly assure that I will stand by you (community of advocates) all and ensure the genuine demands of the Bar are met,” he said and thanked all the advocates of the AP High Court for electing him as the president of APHCAA.

A native of Kurnool, Janakiram Reddy is a member of the State legal team in all river water disputes pending in the Supreme Court and water tribunals. The new APHCAA president has 34 years of experience and served as a pleader in Panchayat Raj, Home and Co-operative departments from 2004 to 2014.

VIJAYAWADA: K Janakiram Reddy has been once again elected president of the AP High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA). Out of the total votes polled, Janakiram secured 703 votes against his rival Venugopal Rao, who got 683 votes. Speaking after his victory in the elections, Janakiram Reddy said his agenda is to ensure that the Bar is strong with adequate representation, mutual consultation and progression. “I strongly assure that I will stand by you (community of advocates) all and ensure the genuine demands of the Bar are met,” he said and thanked all the advocates of the AP High Court for electing him as the president of APHCAA. A native of Kurnool, Janakiram Reddy is a member of the State legal team in all river water disputes pending in the Supreme Court and water tribunals. The new APHCAA president has 34 years of experience and served as a pleader in Panchayat Raj, Home and Co-operative departments from 2004 to 2014.