Home Cities Vijayawada

Miscreants loot Rs 7.53 lakh cash from State-run bank ATM cash box chest

Miscreants loot Rs 7.53 lakh cash from State-run bank ATM cash box chest

Published: 24th February 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

ATM thief

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around Rs 7.53 lakh cash amount was stolen by unidentified miscreants from an ATM cash box in a private bank at Sitara junction under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Wednesday night.

A complaint was lodged by the Manager of Secure Value Limited, Dasari Koteswara Rao, where the company looks after the maintenance and security of the ATM belonging to Axis bank. Upon receiving the complaint, Bhavanipuram police registered a case under section 180 of IPC and an investigation is underway.

According to Bhavanipuram Inspector Md Umar, the incident is suspected to happen on Tuesday night and came to light on Wednesday morning when the neighbours noticed the back panel of the ATM was opened. The neighbours found that one of the cash boxes was missing from the chest.

They immediately informed the bank officials and the maintenance firm who rushed to the spot and collected CCTV camera footage from the ATM. In the complaint lodged by the manager Koteswara Rao, he reported that K Phanindra and Ch Bhanu were appointed as custodians for the ATM and their duties included maintenance as well as refilling the cash inside the chest.

He also stated that K Phanindra inspected the ATM thrice in the month of February. “We are identifying the persons who last visited the ATM by watching CCTV camera footage,” said the Bhavanipuram inspector Umar. Police have also suspected the role of the company’s staff, where the key for the ATM chest is only with the custodians K Phanindra and Ch Bhanu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM cash box robbery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp