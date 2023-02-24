Vijayawada railway division revenue expected to cross Rs 5,000 crore in FY 2022-23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The performance of the Division in the current fiscal is one of the best in the last decade, said South Central Railway Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Shivendra Mohan, adding that the Division is augmenting its infrastructure capacity, completing prestigious branch line doubling works with electrification and also expediting the Vijayawada- Gudur third line works in the south section.

Addressing the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said no stone is left unturned to meet the expectations of the people, besides running the division shipshape.

“Besides running the system in good health by undertaking maintenance, safety-related works, track strengthening works and ensuring passenger safety as a top priority, the emphasis for next two to three years would be on developing the around 24 major stations of Vijayawada under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ for major upgradation of infrastructure and passenger amenities at these stations,” P Kiran Kumar, Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) briefed the members about the Division performance over last 5 years.

“The Vijayawada Division performance for 2022-23 financial year in freight and passenger revenue segments had surpassed the last two years' figures by a huge margin and is expected to breach approximately Rs 5,000 crore mark once again,” the Divisional Commercial Manager said. Shivendra Mohan and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V Rambabu discussed the agenda sent by the members, demanding stoppage of the trains, provision of passenger amenities such as lifts, and escalators, punctuality of trains, and ensuring cleanliness at stations and on trains.

The members were informed that as part of Railways, their suggestions are of great value in taking decisions on various provisions. He also assured the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee members that their suggestions and views will be given due consideration.

VIJAYAWADA: The performance of the Division in the current fiscal is one of the best in the last decade, said South Central Railway Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Shivendra Mohan, adding that the Division is augmenting its infrastructure capacity, completing prestigious branch line doubling works with electrification and also expediting the Vijayawada- Gudur third line works in the south section. Addressing the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said no stone is left unturned to meet the expectations of the people, besides running the division shipshape. “Besides running the system in good health by undertaking maintenance, safety-related works, track strengthening works and ensuring passenger safety as a top priority, the emphasis for next two to three years would be on developing the around 24 major stations of Vijayawada under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ for major upgradation of infrastructure and passenger amenities at these stations,” P Kiran Kumar, Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) briefed the members about the Division performance over last 5 years. “The Vijayawada Division performance for 2022-23 financial year in freight and passenger revenue segments had surpassed the last two years' figures by a huge margin and is expected to breach approximately Rs 5,000 crore mark once again,” the Divisional Commercial Manager said. Shivendra Mohan and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V Rambabu discussed the agenda sent by the members, demanding stoppage of the trains, provision of passenger amenities such as lifts, and escalators, punctuality of trains, and ensuring cleanliness at stations and on trains. The members were informed that as part of Railways, their suggestions are of great value in taking decisions on various provisions. He also assured the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee members that their suggestions and views will be given due consideration.