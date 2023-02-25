Food safety department holds surprise inspection in Vijayawada, one eatery booked

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials conducted surprise inspection in various restaurants in Vijayawada and filed a case against one restaurant, reportedly for using fried oil beyond permissible limit.

Acting on a tip-off, the FSSAI officials served notices to few restaurants for preparing food items using fried oil with high TPC.They explained that several properties of oil will be altered and Total Polar Compounds (TPC) are formed on repeated frying.

Consuming food items prepared with such fried oil results in toxicity and causes several diseases such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, Alzheimerse, liver and other stomach related ailments.

They further informed that statewide inspections are going on a daily basis and cases are being filed against errant restaurant management and food vendors on the instructions of Commissioner of Food safety J Nivas and Director of IPM N Purnachandra Rao.

