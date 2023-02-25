Home Cities Vijayawada

Partition is far beyond materialistic loss: Saaz

She participated in a lecture hosted by The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amravati on the Sindhi experience of Partition and its consequences here on Friday.

Published: 25th February 2023

Saaz Aggarwal

Renowned Sindhi Author and Research Scholar, Saaz Aggarwal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One of my most fulfilling activities is speaking about partition in south India, where partition is something understood entirely through news reports. The stories of people and what they went through, and the tremendous life-changing impact that partition had - far beyond the loss of material belongings - are rarely encountered, said Saaz Aggarwal, a renowned Sindhi Author and Research Scholar.

“In 1947, Sindh was intact to Pakistan. It was believed that the non-Muslims would continue as a peaceful and prosperous minority there as they had been for centuries. And when they found themselves exiled, many changes took place, some of them entirely unexpected,” she said.

According to Saaz, role model refugees immediately found ways to maintain themselves and their families by contributing to local communities, whether through trade or through various professions.One of the saddest consequences of partition is that a large majority of Sindhi parents stopped speaking to their children in Sindhi, wanting them to have a better chance in the new world by mastering local languages, she lamented.

