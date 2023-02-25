Home Cities Vijayawada

Two-day techno-cultural fest AFOSEC-2023 begins with fervour in Vijayawada

Dr G Ravi Chandra, vice president, HR-Tech Mahindra, Hyderabad inspired the students to acquire skills with which they can climb the ladder of success and moral values.   

Published: 25th February 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students, AFOSEC-2023

Students take part in flashmob in AFOSEC-2023 on Friday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students should take advantage of what VR Siddhartha Engineering College offers in the form of Techno-Cultural fest, legacy, infrastructure and resources, to learn how to utilize their knowledge in their research, said the chief guest Amarnath Juluri, Vice President and Global Head for Enterprise Cloud Apps and HR-LTIMindtree, Hyderabad.

Amarnath Juluri inaugurated a two-day National level techno-cultural fest-AFOSEC-2023 at VR Siddhartha Engineering College, on Friday.Speaking on the occasion, he also stated that this is the age of entrepreneurs and advised the participants to be innovative and creative to set up their start-ups to advance the country in this globalised era.

Dr PVRL Narasimham, AFOSEC Convener and Head of the Electrical & Electronics Engineering branch informed that four central-level competitions such as idea hackathon, drone competition, best out of waste and short film competition, 45 technical events and 16 cultural competitions will be conducted at AFOSEC-2023 and the winners will be rewarded with cash prizes worth four lakh rupees.

Dr G Ravi Chandra, vice president, HR-Tech Mahindra, Hyderabad inspired the students to acquire skills with which they can climb the ladder of success and moral values.Triveni Bonthu said, “Skills acquired through fests are very different from bookish knowledge. Students should take part in such technical events.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFOSEC-2023 VR Siddhartha Engineering College
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp