Two-day techno-cultural fest AFOSEC-2023 begins with fervour in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students should take advantage of what VR Siddhartha Engineering College offers in the form of Techno-Cultural fest, legacy, infrastructure and resources, to learn how to utilize their knowledge in their research, said the chief guest Amarnath Juluri, Vice President and Global Head for Enterprise Cloud Apps and HR-LTIMindtree, Hyderabad.

Amarnath Juluri inaugurated a two-day National level techno-cultural fest-AFOSEC-2023 at VR Siddhartha Engineering College, on Friday.Speaking on the occasion, he also stated that this is the age of entrepreneurs and advised the participants to be innovative and creative to set up their start-ups to advance the country in this globalised era.

Dr PVRL Narasimham, AFOSEC Convener and Head of the Electrical & Electronics Engineering branch informed that four central-level competitions such as idea hackathon, drone competition, best out of waste and short film competition, 45 technical events and 16 cultural competitions will be conducted at AFOSEC-2023 and the winners will be rewarded with cash prizes worth four lakh rupees.

Dr G Ravi Chandra, vice president, HR-Tech Mahindra, Hyderabad inspired the students to acquire skills with which they can climb the ladder of success and moral values.Triveni Bonthu said, “Skills acquired through fests are very different from bookish knowledge. Students should take part in such technical events.”

