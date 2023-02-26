Home Cities Vijayawada

Four-year-old boy killed in wall collapse

The parents of Manikanta staged a protest demanding the police to take stringent action against school management. Nuzvid town police registered a case.

Published: 26th February 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A four-year-old boy was killed when a wall collapsed in a private school near Nuzivid town on Saturday afternoon.

According to Nuzvid DSP Ashok Kumar Goud, the incident happened around 1 pm when the deceased Neela Manikanta was using the toilet and suffered injuries when the wall collapsed on him and died while taking him to nearby hospital.

