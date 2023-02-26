Four-year-old boy killed in wall collapse

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A four-year-old boy was killed when a wall collapsed in a private school near Nuzivid town on Saturday afternoon. According to Nuzvid DSP Ashok Kumar Goud, the incident happened around 1 pm when the deceased Neela Manikanta was using the toilet and suffered injuries when the wall collapsed on him and died while taking him to nearby hospital. The parents of Manikanta staged a protest demanding the police to take stringent action against school management. Nuzvid town police registered a case.