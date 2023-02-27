Caretaker arrested for murder of elderly woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamalur police solved the murder mystery of elderly woman Changanti Sumathi Devi, murdered by her caretaker in her residence on Saturday morning and arrested the accused on Sunday. Addressing the media on Sunday, Gannavaram deputy superintendent of police (DSP) K Vijay Paul said that the deceased woman Changanti Sumathi Devi (81) residing in her own house in Chalasani Subbarao Nagar of Kanuru village under Penamaluru police station limits.

Since Sumathi was living alone, her son-in-law appointed a caretaker Chinthala Malleswari to look after the well-being of Sumathi Devi by paying Rs 18,000 per month. The accused Malleswari hails from Nawabpet of Penuganchiprolu mandal and joined as caretaker in November 2022.

The DSP Vijay Paul further said that the accused woman Malleswari hatched a plan to kill the Sumathi for her gold ornaments and intentionally cut CCTV cameras inside the house in order to avoid being caught.

“She has been planning to steal the gold ornaments of Sumathi for a long time, she killed her on Friday night and diverted both relatives and police that unidentified miscreants barged into the house and killed Sumathi for gold.

In order to avoid suspicion, Malleswari hid the gold in the kitchen. We have recovered two gold chains, two pairs of bangles, ear studs and Rs 5,000 cash from her possession,” said the DSP Vijay Paul.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sumathi Devi’s family members, Penamaluru police registered a case and produced the accused woman before the metropolitan magistrate court. Krishna district Superintendednt of Police Palle Jashuva appreciated the efforts of Penamaluru police for speedy investigation.

