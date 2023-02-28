About 51 lakh farmers in AP to get Rs 1,090 crore under Rythu Bharosa scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to disburse Rs 1,090.76 crore to 51.12 lakh farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme on Tuesday. It may be noted that this is the third instalment of the total Rs 13,500 promised to each farmer per year.

As part of it, Rs 2,000 will be credited to each of the farmers’ unencumbered accounts with a click of button by the Chief Minister at a programme organised in Tenali of Guntur district Jagan will also release input subsidy to the farmers who suffered losses due to Cyclone Mandous in December 2022. It may be noted that Rabi season is yet to conclude.

Eligible farmers belonging to SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes), BC (Backward Classes), Minorities, tenant farmers, ROFR (Records of Forest Rights) Patta holders, and farmers cultivating on endowments land are being provided the financial assistance under the scheme.

In the last three-and-half years, the government has extended Rs 27,062.09 crore, including the latest instalment, under the scheme.

In his election manifesto, Jagan had promised Rs 12,500 in four years to every eligible farmer, totalling to Rs 50,000 per farmer. However, after taking charge as Chief Minister, the sum and period was increased to Rs 13,500 and five years, respectively. This translates into Rs 67,500 per every eligible farmer for five years.

The first instalment of Rs 7,500 is paid before commencement of Kharif in the month of May, second instalment in October at the time of harvest of Kharif and sowing of Rabi and the third instalment is paid in the months of January -February for Rabi harvest.

In the last three-and-half years, a total of Rs 1,911.78 crore input subsidy, including the latest one, has been paid to 22.22 lakh farmers.

The YSRC government has spent Rs 1,45,751 crore for the farming community. The abundant rains and full reservoirs have negated any scope for drought. On time supply of seeds, fertilisers and timely suggestions are also helping farmers yield better crops.

