Vijayawada

Enhance surveillance of Aarogyasri hospitals: AP Minister for Health

She instructed the officials to set up posters on services provided by the government under Aarogyasri at all the hospitals to create awareness among the public.

Published: 28th February 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani instructed the officials to enhance the surveillance of the Aarogyasri Hospitals.  The Minister held a review on Aarogyasri here on Monday and said that the government enhanced the procedures to 3,255, while they were just 1,059 procedures during TDP tenure and conducted 5,1731 treatments since June last year under the increased procedures by spending an excess amount of  Rs 112.78 crore. 

Rajani said,”The government is providing the treatments at 2,260 Aarogyasri Hospitals, including  202 hospitals in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and has spent a total of Rs 7,186 crore in four years. However, an amount of Rs 5,176 crore was spent during TDP tenure.

Our government is ready to spend another Rs 3,000 crore in the upcoming financial year with a target of Rs 10,000 crore.  She instructed the officials to set up posters on services provided by the government under Aarogyasri at all the hospitals to create awareness among the public. Officers were instructed to take measures to solve the problems behind the usage of EHS cards for treatment.  

Minister said that so far they distributed Rs 978.01 crores to 15,75,624 beneficiaries under Aarogya Asara and said that they are providing treatments for the poor worth Rs 361.57 crores under Ayushman Bharath scheme. 

