Murder mystery of Andhra man cracked: Wife, paramour arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police cracked the murder mystery of fair shop dealer Kunchem Ramaroa and arrested his wife, her paramour including two others who accompanied them while committing the crime on Monday.

Nandigama ACP G Nageswara Reddy said that the prime accused, Kunchem Bhargavi and her paramour Praveen killed Ramarao in order to continue their illicit relationship on Friday night.

The DSP said that the victim Ramarao has been running a fair price shop in Veerulapadu village of Jujjuru mandal and rented a house in Kanchikacherla few months ago for the convenience of his wife Bhargavi, who is working as ANM in Moguluru village.

“Ramarao used to work as a JCB driver, the accused Moguluri Praveen assisted him in work and became acquainted with his wife. Later, it turned into an illicit relationship. Ramarao came to know about it and reportedly warned Praveen with dire consequences. In order to remove obstacles, both have decided to kill Ramarao and hatched plan with help of others. They attacked and killed him by causing suffocation using a polythene cover,” said ACP.

