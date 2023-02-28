Home Cities Vijayawada

Murder mystery of Andhra man cracked: Wife, paramour arrested

Nandigama ACP G Nageswara Reddy said that the prime accused, Kunchem Bhargavi and her paramour Praveen killed Ramarao in order to continue their illicit relationship on Friday night. 

Published: 28th February 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Kanchikacherla police cracked the murder mystery of fair shop dealer Kunchem Ramaroa and arrested his wife, her paramour including two others who accompanied them while committing the crime on Monday. 

Nandigama ACP G Nageswara Reddy said that the prime accused, Kunchem Bhargavi and her paramour Praveen killed Ramarao in order to continue their illicit relationship on Friday night. 

The DSP said that the victim Ramarao has been running a fair price shop in Veerulapadu village of Jujjuru mandal and rented a house in Kanchikacherla few months ago for the convenience of his wife Bhargavi, who is working as ANM in Moguluru village. 

“Ramarao used to work as a JCB driver, the accused Moguluri Praveen assisted him in work and became acquainted with his wife. Later, it turned into an illicit relationship. Ramarao came to know about it and reportedly warned Praveen with dire consequences. In order to remove obstacles, both have decided to kill Ramarao and hatched plan with help of others. They attacked and killed him by causing suffocation using a polythene cover,” said ACP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp