Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh body calls for awareness to curb ragging

Published: 28th February 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The members of Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh under the auspices of its State president Sikharam Narahari urged the Nellore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to organise awareness programmes to prevent ragging, student suicides and mental stress in educational institutions. 

They also appealed to Secretary of District Legal Services Authority to visit educational institutions that are running hostels without permission of the government without providing minimum facilities to the students including the lack of sufficient teachers. 

They requested the secretary to issue orders to  investigate such educational institutions in Nellore district.  
In a release on Monday, President of Parents Association of AP Shikharam Narahari said, “The mental, physical health and safety of the students studying in the affiliated hostels of few private and corporate educational institutions in the district has become questionable.  Students are committing suicide due to the lack of teaching staff and with the harassment of non-teaching staff. 

