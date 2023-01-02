From food to ferry, YHAI makes travel affordable

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More often than not, several travellers and adventure enthusiasts take a step back from pursuing their interests due to the burden such trips can put on their pockets. Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) provides an opportunity for people to visit historical and tourist hotspots to quench their thirst for adventure travel at an affordable cost. Founded in 1909 in Germany. The Indian Youth hostels got affiliated with the international organisation in 1951.

YHAI has chapters in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The social organisation provides accommodation and food to members at an affordable price. Unlike what the name of the organisation suggests, YHAI offers services to people young and old.

From January 1, 2023, YHAI membership will be Rs 100 per annum for those aged between 11 and 18 years and Rs 200 per annum for people above 18 years. Membership for two years will be Rs 350, while life-long membership would be Rs 3,000. Memberships also come with several benefits in various States.

The platform has helped several people’s dreams come true. Once tourists reach the base camp, YHAI teams take over and guide them for making their treks successful. These teams comprise members who know their way around the forests and mountains.

VIJAYAWADA: More often than not, several travellers and adventure enthusiasts take a step back from pursuing their interests due to the burden such trips can put on their pockets. Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) provides an opportunity for people to visit historical and tourist hotspots to quench their thirst for adventure travel at an affordable cost. Founded in 1909 in Germany. The Indian Youth hostels got affiliated with the international organisation in 1951. YHAI has chapters in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The social organisation provides accommodation and food to members at an affordable price. Unlike what the name of the organisation suggests, YHAI offers services to people young and old. From January 1, 2023, YHAI membership will be Rs 100 per annum for those aged between 11 and 18 years and Rs 200 per annum for people above 18 years. Membership for two years will be Rs 350, while life-long membership would be Rs 3,000. Memberships also come with several benefits in various States. The platform has helped several people’s dreams come true. Once tourists reach the base camp, YHAI teams take over and guide them for making their treks successful. These teams comprise members who know their way around the forests and mountains.