Vijayawada uncorks New Year fizz, records 100 drunken driving cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The residents celebrated New Year’s Eve with fervour with no major untoward incidents, such as road mishaps and other public nuisance cases, being reported in the city on Saturday night. However, at least 100 cases of drunken driving and other cases related to motor vehicle violations were registered during the enforcement drives that were conducted across the city.

Mega celebrations were witnessed on Saturday night even as people ushered in the New Year with great enthusiasm and extended greetings. A huge rush was reported at several prominent places, including Berm park near Punnami ghat, and Prakasam Barrage. Several private parties and hotels saw massive footfall as well.

After two years of muted festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people thronged temples as well as churches on Sunday and offer special prayers hoping for a prosperous New Year. Elaborate arrangements were made at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri anticipating the devotee rush. In view of the celebrations, the NTR district police imposed certain restrictions on public and traffic during the night hours from 11 pm to 5 am on Sunday.

As many as 50 special teams were deployed across the city and barricades were set up to avoid the rush and curb drunken driving. City Commissioner of Police (CP) P Kanthi Rana said that section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed and warned that violators would face stringent action.

He also inspected enforcement drives and took part in the celebrations held at KS Vyas complex opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGNC) stadium. On Sunday, Rana celebrated with differently-abled children at his office and distributed sweets.

VIJAYAWADA: The residents celebrated New Year’s Eve with fervour with no major untoward incidents, such as road mishaps and other public nuisance cases, being reported in the city on Saturday night. However, at least 100 cases of drunken driving and other cases related to motor vehicle violations were registered during the enforcement drives that were conducted across the city. Mega celebrations were witnessed on Saturday night even as people ushered in the New Year with great enthusiasm and extended greetings. A huge rush was reported at several prominent places, including Berm park near Punnami ghat, and Prakasam Barrage. Several private parties and hotels saw massive footfall as well. After two years of muted festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people thronged temples as well as churches on Sunday and offer special prayers hoping for a prosperous New Year. Elaborate arrangements were made at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri anticipating the devotee rush. In view of the celebrations, the NTR district police imposed certain restrictions on public and traffic during the night hours from 11 pm to 5 am on Sunday. As many as 50 special teams were deployed across the city and barricades were set up to avoid the rush and curb drunken driving. City Commissioner of Police (CP) P Kanthi Rana said that section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed and warned that violators would face stringent action. He also inspected enforcement drives and took part in the celebrations held at KS Vyas complex opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGNC) stadium. On Sunday, Rana celebrated with differently-abled children at his office and distributed sweets.