NABARD Crafts Mela-2023 to start from January 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NABARD (National Bank For Agricultural & Rural Development) AP Regional Office, is organising the fifth NABARD Crafts Mela-2023 from Tuesday to January 12 in the premises of Mary Stella Indoor Stadium, Pantakaluva road near Gurunanak Nagar RTC Colony, Vijayawada.

The Mela is conducted to encourage the artisans, where the rural women were engaged in the making of different products to display their products. Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini will inaugurate the Mela today.

The products displayed for sale are handlooms from Ponduru, Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Pochampalli, Maheshwari, Kalamkari as well as wooden toys of Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Tirupati including other products from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and other states.

