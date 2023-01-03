Home Cities Vijayawada

Unidentified body of woman found in Telaprolu, Vijayawada

Further, Atkuru police informed all the nearby stations and collected details of recent missing cases reported in their limits.

Published: 03rd January 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Atkuru police found a woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private real estate venture in Telaprolu village on Monday. According to the sources, the villagers found the body of the woman around 8:00 am and informed to police immediately.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Atkuru police station rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gannavaram GGH for postmortem. Sniffer dogs team and clues teams arrived at the scene of offence and collected clues from the spot.

“The woman has not yet been identified, but her age is believed to be in her 30s and the cause of death is unknown at this time. A probe is on to unravel the mystery,” said the S-I Venkateswara Rao. Further, Atkuru police informed all the nearby stations and collected details of recent missing cases reported in their limits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dead woman Atkuru police station
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp