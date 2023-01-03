Unidentified body of woman found in Telaprolu, Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Atkuru police found a woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private real estate venture in Telaprolu village on Monday. According to the sources, the villagers found the body of the woman around 8:00 am and informed to police immediately.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Atkuru police station rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gannavaram GGH for postmortem. Sniffer dogs team and clues teams arrived at the scene of offence and collected clues from the spot.

“The woman has not yet been identified, but her age is believed to be in her 30s and the cause of death is unknown at this time. A probe is on to unravel the mystery,” said the S-I Venkateswara Rao. Further, Atkuru police informed all the nearby stations and collected details of recent missing cases reported in their limits.

VIJAYAWADA: Atkuru police found a woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private real estate venture in Telaprolu village on Monday. According to the sources, the villagers found the body of the woman around 8:00 am and informed to police immediately. Upon receiving the information, a team from Atkuru police station rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gannavaram GGH for postmortem. Sniffer dogs team and clues teams arrived at the scene of offence and collected clues from the spot. “The woman has not yet been identified, but her age is believed to be in her 30s and the cause of death is unknown at this time. A probe is on to unravel the mystery,” said the S-I Venkateswara Rao. Further, Atkuru police informed all the nearby stations and collected details of recent missing cases reported in their limits.