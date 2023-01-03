Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation amusement park turns popular hangout spot for denizens

Published: 03rd January 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

VMC (Vijayawada Municipal Corporation) amusement park established in the Rajiv Gandhi park.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of visitors to the VMC (Vijayawada Municipal Corporation) amusement park established in the Rajiv Gandhi park in the city has been increasing day by day. According to the municipal authorities, an average of 1,500 to 2,000 visitors on working days and 3,500 to 4,000 on weekends and 5,000 to 6,000 on Sundays as well as holidays are visiting the amusement park.  

To provide a pleasant environment and entertainment to the citizens, the VMC has initiated to develop an amusement park with the motto of Eat, Enjoy and Entertain (EEE). Located on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Park (which was 6.5 acres) in Public and Private Partnership (PPP), the park is around 0.9 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 6.56 crore.

As per the municipal authorities, the amount allocated for this park is Rs 2.56 crore under 14th finance funds and Rs 4 crore under PPP mode.

It is divided into four zones that divided that has entertainment rides, adventure rides, entertainment and refreshments, and VMC infrastructure.

As a part of this, the VMC proposed 14 entertainment raids such as Columbus, dashing cars, Toradora rides, mini train, stop play etc,. Out of them, 11 were completed in the entertainment rides zone. Moreover, four adventure rides were arranged such as trampoline, ropeway or zipline, ride rock climbing etc., in addition to this, a cricket net practice facility was also arranged.

Many sections that are even included with fish pedicure and food court are located in the entertainment and refreshments zone. Water plants, stop landscapes, bonsai gardens, musical fountains etc are arranged in the fourth VMC infrastructure zone.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar in a release stated that the Corporation has come up with the initiative of an online ticketing system towards a cashless ticketing solution for parking at Rajiv Gandhi Park.

This system allows the purchase of entrance tickets, amusement rides and parking tickets in one place. The agency will pay the annual rent of Rs 25.5 lakhs along with GST, he added.

