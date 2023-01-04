Expo of woven dreams, handcrafted masterpieces at NABARD craft Mela 2023, Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NABARD craft Mela 2023 a handicrafts, handloom expo-cum-sales organised by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at Maris Stella indoor stadium was inaugurated by health minister Vidadala Rajini. Rajini advised the artisans to fine-tune their products with varying market requirements and learn the best practices from other artisans attending the mela.

The mela contains 65 stalls from 12 different states displaying various kinds of handlooms, handicrafts and organic food products. Sarees from Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Pochampalli and Maheshwari (Madhya Pradesh), Kalamkari art, wooden toys of Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Tirupati, glass products of UP, leather puppets, jute bags, jewellery, decorative and other products from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana, were on display.

The expo, being conducted for the past five years under the guidance of NABARD, will continue till January 12. A stall owner selling wooden toys, K Someswar Rao from Etikoppaka village, told TNIE that the profit they earn around 25 per cent profit of the total investment.“If the government provides some subsidy for the material for the product, it might help us in making a good income,” added the artisan.

