Guntur Municipal Corporation assures structural aid to building owners 

VIJAYAWADA: The commuters are breathing a sigh of relief as the long pending road widening works in the city has gained pace. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Kirthi Chekuri assured of full structural compensation to the people losing their constructions in the due course of road widening works.

The GMC has so far paid structural compensation of Rs 2.43 crore to the owners of buildings. The AT Agraharam Road extending to 1.9 km would also be widened to 80 feet, stated the commissioner. Aiming to reduce traffic congestion in the city, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has taken up road widening works on five major roads in the city, including Nandi Velugu Road, from NTR Circle near RTC Bus Stand to Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The 1.11 km stretch has been pending for the past five years. GMC Commissioner, who had the ball rolling after she assumed charge, ensured that the structural compensation of Rs 3.49 crore was paid to the owners of 176 constructions which had been the bottleneck of the project.

