Over 58 teachers get Savitribai Phule Excellence Award

Published: 04th January 2023 06:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 58 women teachers working with municipal schools across the state were honoured with the Savitribai Phule Excellence Award, to mark the birth anniversary of the first woman teacher of India, Savitribhai Phule. The event was organised by the Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) here on Tuesday at IMA Hall.

All the teachers also submitted a memorandum to abolish GO 84 which stated the monitoring and administration powers of Municipal Schools from Municipal authorities to the School education department. They alleged that the school education department is treating them with stepmother love. They lamented that there were no promotions and transfers of the municipal teachers which shows the ignorant behaviour of the school education department towards them.  

The Director of Government examinations, D Devananda Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation Chairman, AP secretariat President Kakarla Venktrami Reddy, MLC T Kalpalatha Reddy, MTF State president S Ramakrishna, Woman wing state president B. Hena and others addressed the gathering.
Teachers from across the state, APGEF leaders, MTF state committee members TLSN Murthy, E Krishna, P Lalith Babu, P Satyam and others were present.  

Retd headmaster of SRR & CVR Govt College feted

To mark the first women teacher Savitribai Pule’s birth anniversary, SRR and CVR Government College Women’s Empowerment Wing observed the National Women Teachers’ Day at the college premises here on Tuesday.The Women Empowerment Wing of the college feted B Devadanamm, a retired headmaster of Sullurpet, SPSR Nellore district. Vice principal of the college, P Sailaja said “Savitribai Phule has worked for women’s education. Teachers should take her as an inspiration and educate rural population.”

