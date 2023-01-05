Home Cities Vijayawada

Fried cooking oil menace: 10 cases registered in Andhra Pradesh

FSSAI raided 150 eateries across the State & booked traders for reusing cooking oil beyond permissible limits

Published: 05th January 2023 08:47 AM

Food safety officer inspecting the quality of oil during a surprise check at a restaurant in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to strengthen the implementation and create awareness on the Re-purpose of Used Cooking Oil (RUCO), the officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted surprise inspections at various hotels, eateries and food joints across the state.

As many as 10 cases were registered for preparing food items using fried oil. A total of 150 hotels and food joints were raided across the state and cases were filed under FSSAI Act against traders after they were found using reused oil beyond permissible limits.

The commissioner for Health and Family department, J Nivas distributed Total Polar Compound (TPC) machines to all the food inspectors working in the state a week ago. To avoid the traders and hoteliers’ using fried oil for making food items, food safety officials carried out surprise inspections across the district and instructed food business operators not to use the same oil more than two times.

During the FSSAI official’s inspection, some people were found using reused cooking oil and were served notices for running food businesses without obtaining licences.

“There will be 5-15 per cent of polar compounds in the unused oil. Once the oil is fried, the polar compound value increases to 20 or 25. It is essential to monitor the quality of vegetable oils during frying. In order to safeguard consumer health, FSSAI has fixed a limit for Total Polar Compounds at 25 per cent beyond, which the vegetable oil shall not be used. This will be considered a crime and cases will be registered,” said the FSSAI inspector Gopal Krishna.

The FSSAI further created a platform to utilise the reused oil to manufacture bio-diesel by collecting the single or double-used oil from hotels instead of selling the same to street food joints. “We told the hotels and other food business operators to sell the used oil to companies manufacturing bio-diesel. Four companies are operating the bio-diesel manufacturing units using used vegetable oil and have collected more than one lakh litres so far,” he added.

The health and family welfare department officials further warned that food business operators are required to monitor the quality of oil during frying by complying with the regulations.

