Home Cities Vijayawada

Technical quiz, treasure hunts mark ‘BlitzKrieg’ in Vijayawada college

College principal Dr Meka Ramesh appreciated the department of computer science for their efforts in conducting such a big event successfully.

Published: 05th January 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BlitzKrieg, an annual event on computer science was organised on a grand note at Siddhartha auditorium by the Students Association of Computer Science of PB Siddhartha Science and Arts College, here on Wednesday. Students from several colleges participated in the various competitions conducted including paper presentation, poster presentation, e-craft, technical quiz, treasure hunt, spot photography as well as Mr and Miss BlitzKrieg.

“We are always ready to provide employment to the students from Andhra Pradesh,” said Balaji Raman, who was the chief guest and the Head of State Street HCL Services, Vijayawada Chapter, while addressing the gathering in the IT field. Another special guest head of HR of Tech Mahindra, Vijayawada branch V Srinivas Reddy said, “The computer science students need to update their skills lifelong to achieve their goals.”

College principal Dr Meka Ramesh appreciated the department of computer science for their efforts in conducting such a big event successfully. College Dean Prof Rajesh Jampala said that such types of event boosts the confidence of the students. HoD of Computer science paid gratitude to the management of the colleges who had sent their students to participate in the event. The winners were awarded by the chief guests of the closing session U Sai Ram and Saketh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BlitzKrieg computer science
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp