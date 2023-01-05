Technical quiz, treasure hunts mark ‘BlitzKrieg’ in Vijayawada college

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BlitzKrieg, an annual event on computer science was organised on a grand note at Siddhartha auditorium by the Students Association of Computer Science of PB Siddhartha Science and Arts College, here on Wednesday. Students from several colleges participated in the various competitions conducted including paper presentation, poster presentation, e-craft, technical quiz, treasure hunt, spot photography as well as Mr and Miss BlitzKrieg.

“We are always ready to provide employment to the students from Andhra Pradesh,” said Balaji Raman, who was the chief guest and the Head of State Street HCL Services, Vijayawada Chapter, while addressing the gathering in the IT field. Another special guest head of HR of Tech Mahindra, Vijayawada branch V Srinivas Reddy said, “The computer science students need to update their skills lifelong to achieve their goals.”

College principal Dr Meka Ramesh appreciated the department of computer science for their efforts in conducting such a big event successfully. College Dean Prof Rajesh Jampala said that such types of event boosts the confidence of the students. HoD of Computer science paid gratitude to the management of the colleges who had sent their students to participate in the event. The winners were awarded by the chief guests of the closing session U Sai Ram and Saketh.

