40 nations to take part in G20 working group meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The G20 nations working group meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29. Apart from the G20 nations, representatives of 19 other nations will participate in the meeting to be hosted by Andhra Pradesh.

Holding a review on arrangements to be made for the meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Srilakshmi said around 300 delegates from various nations and officials from the Centre and State governments will attend the meeting. As delegates from around 40 nations will attend the meeting, three to four translators will be arranged for each group, she said.

Welfare schemes and development programmes of the State government like village/ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, digital libraries and Nadu - Nedu will be showcased at the meeting.

All the roads in Vizag will be beautified. “All efforts will be made to get international recognition for Vizag,” she asserted. Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava informed that the culture and tourism spots in the State, particularly those located in the neighbourhood of Vizag will be highlighted during the two-day G20 working group meeting.

