Youth suffers loss in betting, ends his life

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to bear the alleged harassment from cricket betting bookies and financiers' pressure over loan repayment, a youth died by suicide while undergoing treatment in the city on Friday.

According to police, 23-year-old Medepudi Rohit Kumar was found unconscious in his bedroom on Thursday.

Following which, he was rushed to nearby hospital and later referred to Pinnamaneni general hospital in Chinna Avutapalli village.

However, Rohit died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning. According to police, the deceased was addicted to cricket betting and had installed a mobile application in his phone, where he allegedly lost more than Rs 3 lakh.

In order to repay the amount, he reportedly took loans from his close friends and also applied for loans in mobile apps. With mounting pressure from financiers and unable to repay, Rohit slipped into depression.

Based on Rohit’s father’s statement, a case of suspicious death was registered. “Probe is underway to ascertain the allegations of pressure on him from financiers,” police added.

