Fresh faces of Andhra to mesmerise International film fest

VIJAYAWADA: Taking the essence of Andhra Pradesh to foreign platforms, two short films, ‘Panic’ (Hindi) and ‘Be Careful’ (Bengali) has been selected for the UK’s ‘Lift Off Global Network Sessions 2023’ international film festival. Both the short films were produced by Chaitanya Janga, a Vijayawada resident and directed by Suranjan Dey, a Bengali. The shooting was done in and around Visakhapatnam city by introducing a few new talents of Andhra Pradesh. The two films were presented by VS Varma Pakalapati and Co-producer Meka Kiran Kumar under the banner of ‘Research Media Entertainments’.

Needless to say, Panic is a terrible global disease, which affects every human being in this world. But how terrible is a wartime panic can be compared to a normal panic is the main theme of the short film ‘Panic’. In fact, when a war breaks out between two nations, it effects are not limited to those two countries, but it will spread all over the world. Hence, forgetting anger and violence and just wishing for peace is the story of this film which is touching and will teach the same.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the film ‘Be Careful’, some people have a bad habit of having fun writing down girls’ contact numbers on trains, buses, public toilets, on walls or on social media. Imagine life of such a victim, where people around her, including neighbours, parents and friends, misunderstand her eventually ruining her life was ruined. The film ‘Be Careful’ teaches the public to change the indecent behaviour of revealing the contact numbers of known women.

The film ‘Panic’ and ‘Be Careful’ will be screened first on the festival’s online platform ‘Vimeo on Demand’. The online festival will run from January 16 to 30 and these will be screened in the final round at Pinewood Studios in the UK and Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

Speaking to TNIE, Director Suranjan Dey of Culcutta said, “I am very happy about this success. However, I hope that these two films will be selected and appreciated in many more international film festivals. My previous film ‘Unlucky Shirt’ was screened and appreciated at a dozen of international film festivals. After that success, South Indian producer Chaitanya Janga took over the production of my films and it’s a double success under the Research Media Entertainments banner.”

Expressing his delight Producer Chaitanya Janga of Vijayawada said “We thought that the short films produced by us would get national recognition. But with the coming of recognition at the international level, the desire to produce such message-oriented films has increased. We aim to identify talent anywhere in the country and promote them. Our mission is to showcase the power of Telugu on the global platform.”

He further said on behalf of ‘Research Media Entertainments’, apart from ‘Panic’ and ‘Be careful’, they have produced other short films titled ‘Holiday Marriage’. Meanwhile, another short film ‘Life By-Lane’ and a full-length film titled ‘Relationship’ will be on sets next month. These two films are also directed by Suranjan Dey.”

The film ‘Be Careful’ is enriched with Rajahmundry-based artists Suribabu, Venkatesh, Sateesh and Hyderabad DoP G Prasanth Reddy. The film ‘Panic’ acting credit goes to actors Meher Krishna, Madhavi Varma, Mohammed Abdul Ajeej, Aamani and DoP Kamesh Vinayghar, Stills K Phani Kumar and Fashion designer Bhargavi Vinayak who are all from Visakhapatnam.

