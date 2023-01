By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two students of Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) won gold medals for their meritorious performance in the academics. The medals were announced as part of the ninth convocation of JNTU-Kakinada, VVIT Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar said.

Alapati Naga Sravani with 9.2 CGPA and T Manjusri with 8.6 CGPA in separate academic years of different streams, stood as the toppers and won gold medals.

