AP Textile Department invites applications for 14 vacant posts

The guidelines can be obtained from http://www.aphandtex.gov.in website, he added.

Published: 11th January 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Commissioner of Handloom and Textile Department MM Naik has invited applications from interested candidates to work for seven vacancies of textile designer and seven vacancies of cluster development executive in the Cluster Development Programme under the National Handloom Development Scheme on a temporary basis for three years with a consolidated remuneration of Rs 30,000 per month.  

He said that the recruitment will be done in Banagana village of Nandyal district, Muramanda, Pulagurtha of East Godavari district, Palakonda, Narayanapuram of Parvathipuram Manyam district, Bobbili of Vijayanagaram district and Payakaraopeta of Anakapalle district.

The Commissioner stated that diploma candidates in Handloom Technology with two years of experience with computer knowledge to maintain the records are eligible for the post of cluster development executive.

Meanwhile, the candidates opting for the post of textile designer must have passed from the Textile  Design Institute with at least two years of experience in the design and development of products in the weaving field. If any company or agency is recommending the designer then the company/agency details should be submitted along with bio data of the applicant on or before January 31. The guidelines can be obtained from http://www.aphandtex.gov.in website, he added.

