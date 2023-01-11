APSCHE chief appoints conveners for CETs this year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the competent authority to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions into various professional and non-professional courses offered in the state, has appointed conveners for the Common Entrance Tests (CETS) for the year 2023.

According to the secretary of APSCHE Prof Y Nazeer Ahamed, Prof C Shoba Bindu of JNTU-Anantapur has been appointed as the convener of EAPCET, Prof.A.Krishna Mohan of JNTU-Kakinada as convener of ECET, Prof. P Murali Krishna of SK University, Anantapur as the convenor of ICET, Prof K Rajendra Prasad of Andhra University, Visakhapatnam as the Convener of EdCET.

It appointed Prof B Hari Babu of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur as the convener of LAWCET, Prof. P P S Paul Kumar of Acharya Nagarjuna University as the convener of PECET, Prof N Ramanayya of Andhra University, Vizag as the convener of PGCET, Prof. B Devaprasada Raju of SVU Tirupati as the convener of RCET and Prof. E C Surendranath Reddy, the registrar of Dr YSRAFU, Kadapa as convener of ADCET.

