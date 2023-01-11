Home Cities Vijayawada

APSCHE chief appoints conveners for CETs this year

The competent authority to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions into various professional and non-professional courses offered in the state, has appointed conveners for CETs.

Published: 11th January 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the competent authority to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions into various professional and non-professional courses offered in the state, has appointed conveners for the Common Entrance Tests (CETS) for the year 2023.

According to the secretary of APSCHE Prof Y Nazeer Ahamed, Prof C Shoba Bindu of JNTU-Anantapur has been appointed as the convener of EAPCET, Prof.A.Krishna Mohan of JNTU-Kakinada as convener of ECET, Prof. P Murali Krishna of SK University, Anantapur as the convenor of ICET, Prof K Rajendra Prasad of Andhra University, Visakhapatnam as the Convener of EdCET.

It appointed Prof B Hari Babu of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur as the convener of LAWCET, Prof. P P S Paul Kumar of Acharya Nagarjuna University as the convener of PECET, Prof N Ramanayya of Andhra University, Vizag as the convener of PGCET, Prof. B Devaprasada Raju of SVU Tirupati as the convener of  RCET and Prof. E C Surendranath Reddy, the registrar of Dr YSRAFU, Kadapa as convener of ADCET.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSCHE Common Entrance Tests
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp