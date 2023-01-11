Bhavani Island all decked up for Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to promote Bhavani Island as a tourist spot, the State tourism department is going to celebrate Sankranti Sambaralu from today till January 16. Perched on the banks of Krishna river, though Bhavani Island has lush green lawns and several attractive spots, it hasn’t been promoted enough in the past. In order to increase tourist footfall, the department under the directions of tourism minister RK Roja has taken up plethora of activities.

A handloom and handcrafts mela was organised in the island, which was inaugurated by the minister, attracted many visitors. Known for its adventure sports, the island has been drawing youngsters from the city as well as neighbouring districts. The six-day Sankranthi Sambaralu to be held on the river island is expected to give a short in arm to the State’s tourism. According to officials, plans are drawn to organise the festival in such a manner that it not only entertains people but also raises awareness about culture and tradition of Andhra among Telugu.

Elaborate arrangements are made to give an ambience of a village that existed in the State before 1990. Besides Bhogi bonfire, the traditional Bhogi Pandlu celebrations for the tiny tots will be organised. There will be a grand Bhommala Koluvu, colourful rangoli decorated with traditioanl Gobbammelu.

The tradition of Haridasu singing the glory of Lord Vishnu, Gangireddhu players making the tastefully decorated bovine dance to the Sannai and kite flying will be organised. To give a rustic village look, there will be a racha banda, besides bullock carts and grass topped huts. Along with traditional, essay writing, ethnic wear, rangoli competitions will also be held.

AP tourism department is charging Rs 300 per head for adults and `150 for children aged between 6 and 12 years. The ticket allows, free boating, entry to Bhavani island, Durgan Bhavani puja, Ashirwachana, prasad,Sankaranti food festival stalls, village sets based on pre 80’s lifestyle, addala mahal and puzzle garden. Minister for Tourism RK Roja will formally inaugurate the festival on January 13, though it is thrown open for public on January 11 itself.

