Home Cities Vijayawada

Bhavani Island all decked up for Sankranti

Though Bhavani Island has lush green lawns and several attractive spots, it hasn’t been promoted enough in the past.

Published: 11th January 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In order to promote Bhavani Island as a tourist spot, the State tourism department is going to celebrate Sankranti Sambaralu from today till January 16.  Perched on the banks of Krishna river, though Bhavani Island has lush green lawns and several attractive spots, it hasn’t been promoted enough in the past. In order to increase tourist footfall, the department under the directions of tourism minister RK Roja has taken up plethora of activities.

A handloom and handcrafts mela was organised in the island, which was inaugurated by the minister, attracted many visitors. Known for its adventure sports,  the island has been drawing youngsters from the city as well as neighbouring districts.  The six-day Sankranthi Sambaralu to be held on the river island is expected to give a short in arm to the State’s tourism. According to officials, plans are drawn to organise the festival in such a manner that it not only entertains people but also raises awareness about culture and tradition of Andhra among Telugu.

Elaborate arrangements are made to give an ambience of a village that existed in the State before 1990. Besides Bhogi bonfire, the traditional Bhogi Pandlu celebrations for the tiny tots will be organised. There will be a grand Bhommala Koluvu, colourful rangoli decorated with traditioanl Gobbammelu.

The tradition of Haridasu singing the glory of Lord Vishnu, Gangireddhu players making the tastefully decorated bovine dance to the Sannai and kite flying will be organised. To give a rustic village look, there will be a racha banda, besides bullock carts and grass topped huts. Along with traditional,  essay writing, ethnic wear, rangoli competitions will also be held.

AP tourism department is charging Rs 300 per head for adults and `150 for children aged between 6 and 12 years. The ticket allows, free boating, entry to Bhavani island, Durgan Bhavani puja, Ashirwachana, prasad,Sankaranti food festival stalls, village sets based on pre 80’s lifestyle, addala mahal and puzzle garden. Minister for Tourism RK Roja will formally inaugurate the festival on January 13, though it is thrown open for public on January 11 itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavani Island Sankranti
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp