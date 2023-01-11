Delhi Public School celebrates Sankranti in grandeur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School (DPS) was transformed into a traditional village of AP even as the school celebrated Sankranti festival on Thursday. The harvest festival celebration was at its peak when students and parents joined to take part in the Rangoli competition.

The celebration began with the worshipping of Goddess Lakshmi and Goda Devi. It was followed by Bhogi, Bommala Kolu, which is a display of toys and pots in a systematic manner. . Since the festival is all about revisiting tradition, Bhogi flames, Haridas Keerthanas and Pittaladora stood as a special attraction. Principal MS Bhuvaneswaran and others were present.

