Home Cities Vijayawada

Delhi Public School celebrates Sankranti in grandeur

The harvest festival celebration was at its peak when students and parents joined to take part in the Rangoli competition.

Published: 11th January 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Delhi Public School (DPS) was transformed into a traditional village of AP even as the school celebrated Sankranti festival on Thursday. The harvest festival celebration was at its peak when students and parents joined to take part in the Rangoli competition.

The celebration began with the worshipping of Goddess Lakshmi and Goda Devi. It was followed by Bhogi, Bommala Kolu, which is a display of toys and pots in a systematic manner. . Since the festival is all about revisiting tradition, Bhogi flames, Haridas Keerthanas and Pittaladora stood as a special attraction. Principal MS Bhuvaneswaran and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp