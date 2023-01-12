Home Cities Vijayawada

41-year-old man gets lifer for raping minor

According to police, the accused Shaik Ayaaz, took advantage of the victim 11-year-old girl, who came to him for the tution and assaulted her sexually.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special court on Wednesday sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl under POCSO Act.POCSO court sessions Judge Dr S Rajinii slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh to the accused and directed the officials to provide a compensation to the minor survivor.

According to police, the accused Shaik Ayaaz, enticed the victim 11-year-old girl, who came to him for the tuition and assaulted her sexually. He further threatened the girl of dire consequences not to reveal the incident to anyone. The incident happened two years ago in 2021. However, the girl narrated the incident to her mother, who lodged a complaint with Disha police who registered a case against him.

