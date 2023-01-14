NTR district collector felicitates 16 sanitation workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the services of sanitation workers, NTR district collector Dilli Rao said that ensuring clean villages and towns without their invaluable services is next to impossible. The collector, on Friday, felicitated 16 best sanitation workers at a special progrmame organised by district panchayat department in Vijayawada. Each sanitation worker was given Rs 1,000 cash prize at the programme organised to mark Sankranti.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the role of sanitation worker is of utmost importance in order to ensure safe and hygienic atmosphere in villages.He said that any shortfall in sanitation will derail public health and people will suffer, hence, sanitation workers and their efforts are irreplaceable. “They risk their lives to ensure a healthy atmosphere. During Covid, when everyone feared to step out of their houses, it was sanitation workers, who took the utmost risk to ensure a hygienic atmosphere to keep the virus at bay,” he added. He also presented each of them with a kit of sweets and other items.

