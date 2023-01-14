Home Cities Vijayawada

NTR district collector felicitates 16 sanitation workers

Each sanitation worker was given Rs 1,000 cash prize at the programme organised to mark Sankranti.

Published: 14th January 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the services of sanitation workers, NTR district collector Dilli Rao said that ensuring clean villages and towns without their  invaluable services is next to impossible. The collector, on Friday, felicitated 16 best sanitation workers at a special progrmame organised by district panchayat department in Vijayawada. Each sanitation worker was given Rs 1,000 cash prize at the programme organised to mark Sankranti.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the role of sanitation worker is of utmost importance in order to ensure safe and hygienic atmosphere in villages.He said that any shortfall in sanitation will derail public health and people will suffer, hence, sanitation workers and their efforts are irreplaceable. “They risk their lives to ensure a healthy atmosphere. During Covid, when everyone feared to step out of their houses, it was sanitation workers, who took the utmost risk to ensure a hygienic atmosphere to keep the virus at bay,” he added. He also presented each of them with a kit of sweets and other items.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp