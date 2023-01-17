Home Cities Vijayawada

CID inspector’s wife in Vijayawada ends life over ‘altercation’

suicide, poisoning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 33-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after an altercation with her husband in Patamata on Monday.

The deceased, identified as D Jyothi, was reportedly the wife of CID (Crime Investigation Department) inspector D Chandrashekar. Jyothi was a native of Rajamahendravaram, while her husband belonged to Kakinada.

Speaking to TNIE, Patamata police station inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath said, “A heated argument broke out between the couple over watching TV. Chandrashekar’s mother tried to pacify them and asked her son to leave the house for sometime.

 Meanwhile, Jyothi stormed into her room and ended her life.”After Jyothi did not leave her room for quite sometime, her mother-in-law suspected that something was wrong and called her son, Viswanath said and added that the family broke open the door and found Jyothi unconscious.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Ashok Nagar, where doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Later, police informed Jyothi’s parents and shifted her body to Vijayawada GGH.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

