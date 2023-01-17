Home Cities Vijayawada

CPM protests in Vijayawada over VMC worker’s death

CMP leaders rushed to the government hospital mortuary and staged a protest.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation sanitation worker, Ganesh died after undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital here on Monday. He was severely injured in an accident that took place at the Netaji Bridge near the Veterinary Hospital while he was on duty.  

CPM leaders rushed to the government hospital mortuary and staged a protest. They raised slogans demanding a sanction of Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to the family including employment to any one of the family of the victim. Later, VMC in charge commissioner Sakuntala held discussions with the leaders and assured them of financial assistance. CPM leader Ch Babu Rao said that, more than 15 sanitation workers died over the past two years with the lack of proper security measures.

