Pug marks of wild animal  found, villagers of Vijayawada terrified

She asked them to take precautionary measures and not to move in the fields during nights.

Published: 18th January 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Villagers of Kanumuru at Gampalagudem mandal in NTR districts were terrified after observing the pug marks of a wild animal, which they suspect to be of a tiger. However, forest department officials, who inspected the pug marks have not confirmed the same.

For the past few days, Kanumuru villagers have been observing such pug marks in their fields. However, they have not spotted any animal related to the pug marks. The unknown has created several apprehensions among people.

Upon receiving the information from the villagers, a team of officials led by forest range officer Kalyani visited the spot and inspected those pug marks. However, they refused to confirm which animal they belonged to.

“We will take a plaster of paris mould of the pug marks and send to Wildlife division in Rajamahendravaram to ascertain which animal they belong to,” Kalyani said. She asked them to take precautionary measures and not to move in the fields during nights.

