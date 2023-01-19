Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation puts up ‘Deccan Queen’ for public display

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to preserve the history of road transport, the officials of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) restored and put up the 1932 Albion passenger bus aka ‘Deccan Queen’ for public display at Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Wednesday.

Corporation’s MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and TR&B Secretary PS Pradhyumna inaugurated the renovated bus for public display. Earlier, the Albion passenger buses were used by the Nizam government of Hyderabad Kingdom.

The bus, manufactured 91 years ago, is a heritage asset of Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department (NSR-RTD). Along with 27 other Albion buses, it formed part of the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway (NGSR), said the MD Tirumala Rao.

Both the MD and secretary boarded the bus and inspected it. Addressing the media, Rao said that the bus is drawing attention of hundreds of passengers commuting through the bus station and it is the sole proof of olden day’s transport system. Rao also mentioned that only two of these buses exist, one in Hyderabad RTC headquarters and the other one in Vijayawada. “Though there were protests earlier demanding the bus to be sent back to Hyderabad during State bifurcation, the APSRTC has decided to keep the bus in Vijayawada as it is the only bus that was used in the Krishna region for transportation back in 70s,” he said.

He further asserted that Deccan Queen would attract passengers travelling through Vijayawada and it would be excited to see how the RTC buses have transformed during the period. “A selfie spot was arranged near the bus so that passengers can take photos of the bus. It is a remnant of the bygone era,” he expressed confidence.. He further said that the APSRTC officials are taking special care of the bus.

