AP Health Minister directs officials to utilise med equipment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani directed the officials to take measures to utilise all the equipment in the hospitals across the State, by setting up a dashboard with continuous monitoring mechanism. She held a review meeting with the officials of the National Health Mission on the machinery available in the government hospitals in the State here on Wednesday. She instructed them to take measures for normal deliveries in the government hospitals with the help of Yoga Asanas. “Identify the private hospitals which are performing the highest number of surgeries and take action regarding this. Haemoglobin tests should be performed every three months for adolescent girls to avoid anaemia problems in young girls,” she said. She gave several instructions to medical staff and also spoke on Teleconsultation and Family Physician concepts. Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu and others present.