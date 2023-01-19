Bank of Baroda’s Regional Office at Vijayawada raises awareness on hygiene

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Swachata Pakwada 2023, the Bank of Baroda’s Regional Office at Vijayawada conducted a rally in Mahanadu Road on Wednesday with placards highlighting the importance of cleanliness. Around 50 people including staff and general public, took part in this event. The rally started from the bank’s regional office located at Dhoom complex Mahanadu Road to Ayush Hospital Junction and came back to the starting place covering around 2 km. The rally was led by the Bank of Baroda Regional Manager SVSN Murty, Deputy Regional Manager AV Bhaskaram, Assistant General Manager Ravindra Babu including staff of regional office and Vijayawada City Branches.