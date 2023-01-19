Home Cities Vijayawada

Licences, RC smart cards for vehicle owners in Andhra Pradesh soon

Fresh tenders to be called for supply of cards with advance features

Published: 19th January 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a major relief for those have been waiting for licence and vehicle registration number cards for over a year due to scarcity of electronic chip cards, the State transport department is going to call for fresh tenders to ensure the supply of cards with advanced features.

Sources say that the Road Transport Authority (RTA) is mulling to use new and advanced technology of contact-less Proximity Integrated Circuit Cards (PICC) for issuing licences and vehicle registration number cards for the vehicle users. PICC is made up of high quality material of polyester, which increases the durability of licence as well as vehicle registration cards.

As a part of it, the RTA department officials observed that many cards will be embedded with Quick Response (QR) code on them for faster verification. “With just a click on QR code, we can get the details of the person or a vehicle in less than five seconds. Special devices will be given to officials on the ground while conducting enforcement drives or any other inspections,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

According to sources in the RTA department, it is learnt that more than 30 lakh driving licences and registration certificates are yet to be delivered to the public across the State, who have applied by paying Rs 200 to the department. On an average, the department is being burdened with 3 lakh new cards every month in the district transport offices for new vehicles registered and drivers’ licences. Officials said that services were hit due to various reasons. Contractor stopped their services as the State government failed to clear the pending bills to the tune of Rs 34 crore and the government did not finalise the terms for calling fresh tenders.

With the delay in issuing the smart cards on time, vehicle users are facing problems during the surprise checks conducted by the police and RTA. “DTCs as well as traffic police concerned have been instructed to accept digital documents for the time being until we find a solution to the problem. In between, we have tried to set up a card-printing unit in every district unit but failed due to administration issues. To tide over the problem, we are going to call for tenders in a week or two,” the official added.

